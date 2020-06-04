A grandmother’s love is strong, and a grandbaby is worth the wait!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Waiting for a new grandbaby is worth the wait, even in the heat.
Nancy Howard, of Birmingham, and Laura Morgan, of North Carolina (formerly of Birmingham), sat outside Brookwood Baptist Medical Center Thursday, awaiting the birth of their granddaughter, Blair.
Because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions Howard and Morgan couldn’t wait inside.
The two are the proud moms of Blair’s parents, Noah and Emma Parsons of Springville.
Hospital staff took time to check on the grandmothers as they waited for Blair, giving them bottled water, snacks and some hospital swag.
Blair was delivered by Dr. William McKenzie Jr., who also delivered two of Laura’s four children, all of whom were born at Brookwood.
Baby Blair arrived at 2:54 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Congratulations!
