Florida boy runs in memory of fallen Moody police officer Sgt. Stephen Williams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Zechariah Cartledge created a platform, running 4 heroes, in January 2019 and has run more than 500 miles in memory of fallen first responders, but Cartledge said fallen Moody police officer Sergeant Stephen Williams has inspired him the most.
Yesterday, Cartledge ran one mile run in memory of Sgt. Williams, who was shot and killed responding to a call at the Super 8 motel in Moody Tuesday night.
Before every run, Cartledge says a prayer for the family and then runs seven laps around a small track in his hometown down in Florida. He says Sgt. Williams’ love of protecting others is what inspired him the most.
“He did many things in his lifetime and he did many things like working with Humanizing the Badge. My prayer was for everyone, who is going through sorrow and dealing with sadness especially his family, to at least smile for a few minutes during my run," Cartledge said.
Cartledge has been so moved by Sgt. Williams, he is planning a trip to Moody to run a mile in his memory in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.