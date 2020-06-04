FIRST ALERT: Another round of scattered storms expected Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are mostly dry to start off the day, but we could see showers and storms fire up this afternoon for parts of west Alabama. Any storm that forms will likely move to the east as we head into the evening hours. Rain chance today around 50% with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain uncomfortable today making it feel a few degrees warmer this afternoon. Any storm that forms today has the potential to become strong or possibly severe. Main threats will be gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. It will be a similar setup as yesterday.
FIRST ALERT: We continue to plan for scattered storms Friday and Saturday as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We will remain muggy for both days with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots climbing into the lower 90s. I think there’s a decent chance we could see a 50-60% chance for storms Friday afternoon and evening. By Saturday, we will introduce a 40% chance for storms mainly along and south of I-20/59. We cannot rule out an isolated strong or severe storm for both days. Main threat will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail.
MOSTLY DRY SUNDAY: Based on the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and other computer models, Sunday could end up relatively dry across North and Central Alabama. A few showers or storms will be possible Sunday evening for areas south of I-20 as Cristobal inches closer to the Southeast Gulf Coast. We will likely see a cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high thanks to southerly flow from the Gulf. Rain chances could increase if there is more moisture with Cristobal and it speeds up a little as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Our forecast for Sunday-Tuesday will all depend on the track and intensity of Cristobal. Changes to our forecast may occur over the next couple of days as we get the latest information.
LATEST ON CRISTOBAL: Cristobal remains a weak Tropical Storm with 40 mph winds as of the 4 a.m. advisory. It continues to weaken as it remains over land this morning and will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression later today. The forecast is for Cristobal to finally move north and emerge over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday. Once it begins to move over open water, it could slowly strengthen into a tropical storm. The latest forecast has Cristobal making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night as a 60 mph tropical storm. There is a low chance we could see it intensify into a Category 1 hurricane prior to landfall, but it looks unlikely. The big issue with this storm will be heavy rain, flooding, and some storm surge.
ALABAMA GULF COAST: Plan on temperatures in the low to mid-80s with spotty showers and a few storms on Saturday. Sunday is looking wet and stormy with a high chance for rain throughout the day. It will also remain very breezy with east-southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. I would avoid swimming in the water over the weekend. A high rip current threat is likely as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast. We could also see a small severe threat for isolated tornadoes as the outer rain bands move onto the coast.
CRISTOBAL IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: Latest models show Cristobal getting absorbed by a trough of low pressure moving into the Central Plains. The storm will likely move through Louisiana and Arkansas and lose tropical characteristics. It will then move off to the north and east as a cold front approaches us. The combination of tropical moisture and an approaching cold front will likely enhance our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. I can’t rule out some heavy rainfall and an isolated severe threat Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s due to the cloud cover. Rain chances around 50-60% for Tuesday and Wednesday.
