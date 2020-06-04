FIRST ALERT: Another round of scattered storms expected Thursday afternoon

MOSTLY DRY SUNDAY: Based on the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and other computer models, Sunday could end up relatively dry across North and Central Alabama. A few showers or storms will be possible Sunday evening for areas south of I-20 as Cristobal inches closer to the Southeast Gulf Coast. We will likely see a cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain high thanks to southerly flow from the Gulf. Rain chances could increase if there is more moisture with Cristobal and it speeds up a little as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Our forecast for Sunday-Tuesday will all depend on the track and intensity of Cristobal. Changes to our forecast may occur over the next couple of days as we get the latest information.