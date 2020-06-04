Face coverings will be required in Tuscaloosa city facilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox issued an executive order requiring face coverings in all City-owned and -operated facilities, effective Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m.
The face coverings can be cloth or disposable, and must cover the nose and mouth.
City employees will also wear face coverings in any instance where six feet of distance between persons cannot be maintained.
The order also applies to the Farmers Market held at the Tuscaloosa River Market beginning on Saturday, June 6.
You can read the full executive order here: Tuscaloosa.com/covid19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.