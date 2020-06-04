City of Birmingham releases statement regarding rumors of city shutting down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has released a statement clarifying misinformation of civil unrest in the city.
The statement says there have been many inquiries that the city is shutting down due to potential unrest and clarifies that is not true.
The statement also clarifies that fencing was placed around Linn Park for public safety and to ensure that unregistered gatherings do not take place.
The full statement can be read below:
As a city, our main priority is to keep our residents, employees, businesses and visitors safe and updated with credible information.
We have received many inquiries that the city is shutting down today due to potential unrest. This is not true. To be clear, the city has not announced a shut down nor does it plan to announce a shut down today.
We remain in constant contact with Birmingham police and other law enforcement on a local, state and federal level about threats connected to the city. All official notices about closings or imminent threats will come from the Mayor’s Office of Public Information.
Yesterday evening, City Hall was placed on a brief lockdown after officials learned that individuals in Linn Park had been in cities where there had been peaceful protests that were followed by civil unrest. There was no civil unrest near City Hall yesterday. However, a group gathered in Linn Park refused to leave after the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. Following their failure to disperse, they were arrested.
Today, fencing has been placed around Linn Park for public safety purposes to ensure unregistered gatherings do not occur.
UAB will close its campus at 2pm because of possible downtown protests and Jefferson County courts closed at noon and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
