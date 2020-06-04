Blue Cross increasing reimbursements for independent drug stores

“We recognize many of our customers value their local, independent pharmacy. Since April 1, we have been hearing from independent pharmacies in Alabama about the impact this collaboration is having on their business,” said Koko Mackin, vice president of corporate communications for BCBS of Alabama. “As a result of the feedback we were receiving, and our concern for the continued work of our independent pharmacies, we began working with Prime to find a solution to provide some assistance to Alabama’s independent pharmacies. Based on guidance and recommendations from Prime, we agreed to a solution that balances our customers’ needs with improved reimbursement rates for independent pharmacies.”