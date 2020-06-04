Birmingham City Schools postponing remaining graduations because of student with COVID-19 and civil unrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night Birmingham City Schools announced the postponement of remaining graduation ceremonies.
This is the email sent by the school system:
Unfortunately, we have learned that a student who was present during the Woodlawn High School graduation this week has tested positive for COVID-19. We are attempting to identify individuals who may have come in close contact with this student during this week’s ceremony so that they can take the recommended precautionary measures.
In light of this situation, along with the current climate of civil unrest, Birmingham City Schools is postponing the remaining graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2020, at Legion Field.
While we are proud of our graduates and their capacity for patience and perseverance during these historic and turbulent times, we hold the safety of our students as our highest priority. We will work swiftly to identify a plan to resume graduations as soon as possible and honor their achievements.
