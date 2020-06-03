Zip code data helps leaders fight COVID-19

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the Jefferson County Health Department has released COVID-19 data by zip code, many are wondering how that information will be used.
Leaders are excited about this new data, and they say it will help them make better choices to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19.
A visit to the Jefferson County Health Department’s website, reveals COVID-19 data, configured by zip code, but what does data mean for the average visitor?
Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson, said this data shows that the virus is in every part of the county, but it’s important to note, that it isn’t necessarily in real time.
“The thing people need to keep in mind is that this is aggregate numbers from the very beginning of this pandemic. So, some of these are cases that may have occurred weeks ago. So, unfortunately, it’s still not the kind of information that people might be looking for in terms of what’s happening right now, but there are some areas of the county where we did have particular outbreaks,” Dr. Wilson said.
Meanwhile, Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said this data will help provide insight into which areas need testing the most, which means more financial resources are needed.
“We’re going to need additional resources to make sure that we can take the data and then be able to address the socio-economical issues that are affecting African-American communities, and so it’s all hands on deck working together, but we’re going to need assistance from our partners at the county, the state, the federal level to make sure that we can address the issues of all of our residents in all 99 neighborhoods,” Parker said.
Parker said this data also shows the need for testing become a part of our new normal.
He said he wants to see testing continue until at least the end of December.
