United Way providing funds to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from United Way of Central Alabama:
United Way invites nonprofit organizations in Central Alabama to submit applications for funding to provide immediate relief to agencies stressed by dwindling resources and increasing needs that are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in mid-March, the Community Crisis Fund has been a lifeline for organizations that provide direct assistance, such as food and emergency financial assistance. Funding also supports distressed local nonprofit agencies serving the critical needs of people negatively impacted by the coronavirus.
Grants are distributed through two channels: The Human Needs Assistance Fund and the Nonprofit Sustainability Fund. The Human Needs Assistance Fund is designed to supplement agencies’ abilities to meet basic human needs during a crisis. These grants are given to continue feeding programs, shelters, emergency medical transport services, prescription assistance, utility assistance, and residential programs for people with disabilities who require assistance to live and other providers of services necessary to sustain life.
The Nonprofit Sustainability Fund helps agencies facing financial strains as their abilities to be reimbursed by local governments for their services to the public are diminished during the pandemic. These funds can cover costs such as payroll, utility assistance, rent/mortgage, additional staffing, and emergency supplies.
“United Way is really pleased to be able to make these grants that are going to meet people’s basic needs like food, medicine, and utility expenses in the face of this crisis,” said Sara Newell, Senior Vice President of Community Impact.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants through the Community Crisis Fund monthly. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
For additional information on how to apply for funds, visit this website.
