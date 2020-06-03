Remembering Sargent Stephen Williams

Sgt Williams leaves behind a wife and three children. Two sons, one a graduate of the Coast Guard, another expected to graduate soon. Flags were at half staff in Moody. Roy Brook of Bessemer was present to pay his respects. People dropped off food at the First Baptist Church of Moody for law enforcement in the area and their families because they thought so much of Sgt Williams He came to church months ago for fellowship. He worked at a various police agencies. The longest was in Alabaster for 15 years. Chief Curtis Rigney said he loved to ride motorcycles across the country and to sing karoke.