Remembering Sargent Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A disturbance call to a Moody motel left a 50 year old Moody Police officer dead and two persons of interest in custody. Sgt Stephen Williams was killed last night an exchange of gunfire at the Super 8 Motel. It has been a long and emotional day for law enforcement in St.Clair County. Few have gotten in sleep after the shooting that left a highly praised officer dead.
It was around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Sgt Williams and a trainee with him got a disturbance call at Super 8 Motel. They went to the room and almost immediately the two were fired upon. Sheriff Billy Murray said the call went out quickly and almost three hundred responded to an officer in need of assistance.
One source tells us Sgt Williams was shot at through the motel door. He was struck multiple times. He returned fire and we are told he cleared his clip. He was taken to UAB and he later died. Sheriff Murray said charges and more information will come later but this was a case of drugs and mental health.
“I would say there is a lot of troubling things happening in our country today and Sgt Williams knew when he took the oath office he would be put into a position where he would have to sacrifice his life and he did that last night,” Murray said.
The two persons of interest. Are a man and woman from the Birmingham area.
Sheriff Murray said this has nothing to do with the protests that were going on around the country.
Sargent Williams was a 23 year veteran in law enforcement. He was on the force three years in Moody.
Sgt Williams leaves behind a wife and three children. Two sons, one a graduate of the Coast Guard, another expected to graduate soon. Flags were at half staff in Moody. Roy Brook of Bessemer was present to pay his respects. People dropped off food at the First Baptist Church of Moody for law enforcement in the area and their families because they thought so much of Sgt Williams He came to church months ago for fellowship. He worked at a various police agencies. The longest was in Alabaster for 15 years. Chief Curtis Rigney said he loved to ride motorcycles across the country and to sing karoke.
“He loved his job. He liked being out there answering calls. he enjoyed being out there in the public helping out. That is what he was about,” Rigney said.
Hunter Roe the Youth Pastor at First Baptist Moody said the loss of Sgt Williams is being felt across the community. “We are devastated. Everything is a shock. When something like this happens in small town, where everybody knows everybody. Its hard not to be affected,” Roe said.
Williams was recently promoted to Sargent. He was a night Sargent and considered an inspiration and mentor to many on the force wherever he went. He did his job but he loved his family.
