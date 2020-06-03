Relief fund set up to help small B’ham businesses damaged Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple organizations are joining forces to raise money to help cover the cost of repairs at small businesses damaged Sunday night in Birmingham.
It’s called the “Recover. Restore. Rebuild.“ initiative and it just kicked off Tuesday.
Right now, they really need to hear from businesses in need of help, and from you.The Penny Foundation is working with Woke Vote and LRY Media Group to establish a relief fund.
They’ve set up one website for small businesses affected by civil unrest to submit their needs, and then there’s a donate feature for people in Birmingham or any city to give money.
“Just as a group of people damaged businesses on Sunday night, a group of people is now coming together to inspire and empower restoration," said Lyord Watson Jr. with the Penny Foundation. “These businesses are our own. They are in Birmingham, they are contributing to the livelihood and the vibrancy of the city and the downtown area. So we want to be able to take care of our own.”
There are also opportunities to sign up to volunteer for cleanup.
Click here to donate or sign up your small business.
