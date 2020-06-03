Police working to ID suspect in armed robbery at B’ham pharmacy

Birmingham police are asking for assistance identifying this suspect. (Source: Birmingham PD)
June 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 12:52 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a pharmacy.

Police say the man pictured entered the CVS Store in the 220 block of Gadsden Highway on June 2 around 6:30 p.m. The suspect walked around the store for approximately 30 minutes before approaching the pharmacy. The suspect then approached the pharmacist, brandished a gun and demanded Xanax.

The suspect obtained large amounts of prescribed drugs before exiting the store, police say.

Police say the suspect appears to have a tattoo on his neck in cursive writing.

