Police working to ID suspect in armed robbery at B’ham pharmacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a pharmacy.
Police say the man pictured entered the CVS Store in the 220 block of Gadsden Highway on June 2 around 6:30 p.m. The suspect walked around the store for approximately 30 minutes before approaching the pharmacy. The suspect then approached the pharmacist, brandished a gun and demanded Xanax.
The suspect obtained large amounts of prescribed drugs before exiting the store, police say.
Police say the suspect appears to have a tattoo on his neck in cursive writing.
