Police officer paints portrait of fallen Moody Sgt. Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Philadelphia Police Officer Jonny Castro paints portraits of fallen officers.
Castro posted a portrait of Moody Sgt. Stephen Williams on Facebook Wednesday.
He says he met Williams at Police Week in Washington, D.C. and he was a personal friend.
“Although I only met Stephen once at Police Week in Washington, D.C., he was a personal friend of mine. Steve was a great cop and an even greater human,” Castro wrote, in part, in his Facebook post.
The entire post is below:
Rest in peace, Sgt. Williams.
