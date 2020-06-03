Police officer paints portrait of fallen Moody Sgt. Stephen Williams

Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams. (Source: Jonny Castro Art/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | June 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 3:08 PM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Philadelphia Police Officer Jonny Castro paints portraits of fallen officers.

Castro posted a portrait of Moody Sgt. Stephen Williams on Facebook Wednesday.

He says he met Williams at Police Week in Washington, D.C. and he was a personal friend.

“Although I only met Stephen once at Police Week in Washington, D.C., he was a personal friend of mine. Steve was a great cop and an even greater human,” Castro wrote, in part, in his Facebook post.

The entire post is below:

Rest in peace, Sgt. Williams.

