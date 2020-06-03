Oak Mountain Lanes takes another hit with new curfew

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marked day two of the City of Pelham’s State of Emergency and Curfew, and the order is already impacting certain businesses.
The general manager of Oak Mountain Lanes said the bowling alley was already taking a hit because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Tommy Barberini was elated when Governor Ivey finally gave the green light for entertainment venues to reopen on May 22nd.
Oak Mountain Lanes had been closed for nine weeks during the pandemic, and had just started gaining momentum with customers, when a new order was announced.
“Frustration is probably the biggest thing that I can put out there. It’s so frustrating to know that we got back opened, people were starting to get comfortable and coming back out and now all of a sudden everybody’s not wanting to come out again, so I think frustration is my biggest thing with the curfew,” Barberini said.
The city said businesses are encouraged to close between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., but it’s not required.
A bit of a contradiction for Barberini because most of his customers are abiding by the order.
“Come 7:00 those who weren’t league bowling really started to thin out. Probably by 8, we were down to just our league bowlers in here,” Barberini explained.
Barberini said the bowling alley has been relying on revenue from bowling leagues.
Those bowlers are exempt from the order because they’re considered participants of an organized sporting event.
“Right now, we may as might as well be shut down from the COVID deal because truthfully…daytime is fine. Obviously, we’ve got people in here, but once we get to that 7:00, if we didn’t have league bowling going on, we would probably be shutting the doors,” Barberini said.
Barberini said he understands the need for the curfew, as well as the need for people to raise their voices during these trying times.
However, he said he doesn’t condone the way some people have gone about it, which is hurting his business.
