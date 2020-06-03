Mississippi National Guard sends 400 to D.C. in response to riots

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 400 Mississippi National Guard service members arrived in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Task Force Magnolia is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement in response to a days of unrest in the city that includes vandalism, rioting, and both violent and non-violent protesters.
The civil unrest is in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 in police custody. One officer involved in the incident faces third-degree murder charges after viral video showed him kneeling down on Floyd’s neck as he was being arrested over alleged counterfeit money use.
Tuesday night, protesters in D.C. neglected a 7 p.m. curfew in place, but things mostly remained peaceful.
President Donald Trump has pushed the nation’s governors to take a hard line against the violence, tweeting on Tuesday that “lowlifes and losers” were taking over New York’s streets. He again tweeted Wednesday: “LAW & ORDER!”
