JCDH sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, thinks we’ll see another wave

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health said they’re closely monitoring how recent businesses re-opening, the Memorial Day holiday, and protests and demonstrations could contribute to COVID-19 cases.
Dr. David Hicks, JCDH Deputy Health Officer, said their recommendations haven't changed: people still need to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and stay home when possible.
But he said people are getting tired of hearing that message, and it's becoming even more of a challenge to get people to follow those guidelines.
Dr. Hicks said they're starting to see an uptick in cases and a higher rate of increase in cases in the county over the last week and a half.
And he contributes that to a couple of possible reasons: an increase in testing, but also the re-opening of businesses across the state.
Dr. Hicks said we were making progress at one point, but he's concerned we're going backwards now.
"We still have to look at the data on a daily basis, but we're seeing that uptick," said Dr. Hicks. "And we're getting close to where we started. And that's why I'm saying it sounds like a second wave is hitting us now."
Dr. Hicks thinks there will be another wave when we hit the flu season around late fall or winter time.
He reminds everyone that COVID-19 is not going away, even as more businesses open up.
