Huffman High School’s graduation rescheduled because of weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The graduation ceremony for Huffman High School scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. will be rescheduled because of the threat of inclement weather.
Birmingham city leaders say they will reschedule as soon as possible.
Parents and students should look for a direct communication coming from the school principal, Mr. John Lyons with further details.
FIRST ALERT FOX6 Meteorologist Jill Gilardi says she expects the coverage of rain and storms to increase through the early evening hours from west to east.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.