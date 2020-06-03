Former Bama standout Marcell Dareus to host drive-through mobile food pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former University of Alabama standout Marcell Dareus is stepping up for the Birmingham community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Dareus is hosting a drive-through mobile pantry at Huffman High School on June 4 to help the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama.
“It is a great honor for me to give back and support my Birmingham community through the great work of the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama,” said Dareus. “I never forget where I came from, particularly during these trying times. I am more than happy to be a part of this effort to feed so many families and bring joy to their hearts.”
Marcell Dareus will be among Food Bank staff and volunteers loading cars with groceries and helping our neighbors in need.
Any families in the Huffman or surrounding areas who need groceries can participate in the distribution in the Huffman High School parking lot, located at 950 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215. The distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m.
A Birmingham native, Dareus honed his football talents while at Huffman High School before going on to become a National Champion at The University of Alabama and then to the pros with first the Buffalo Bills and then the Jacksonville Jaguars.
