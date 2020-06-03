FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers possible Wednesday afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMY WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We will be sandwiched by two systems tomorrow and Friday. The first system is a stalled front across the northern Plains and Midwest. This boundary has produced organized clusters of strong and severe storms yesterday and will continue to do so this afternoon. This stalled boundary will likely shift to the south over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, southerly flow will continue to bring in tropical moisture into the Southeast. Combination of these two systems will likely enhance our rain chances Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. I can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms on both days. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will also remain warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As of now, tomorrow looks like our rainiest day of the week with a rain chance around 60%.