FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Wednesday morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover has prevented our temperatures from dropping a lot. Most of us are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity will be slightly higher today, so it will feel muggy during the morning and afternoon hours. We are looking at a higher chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Rain chance is up to 40% with highs in the upper 80s. Best chance to see storms today will likely be along and north of I-20/59. Storms that form today could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. If you plan on being outside, remember that you should go indoors if thunder roars. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMY WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We will be sandwiched by two systems tomorrow and Friday. The first system is a stalled front across the northern Plains and Midwest. This boundary has produced organized clusters of strong and severe storms yesterday and will continue to do so this afternoon. This stalled boundary will likely shift to the south over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, southerly flow will continue to bring in tropical moisture into the Southeast. Combination of these two systems will likely enhance our rain chances Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. I can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms on both days. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will also remain warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As of now, tomorrow looks like our rainiest day of the week with a rain chance around 60%.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking mostly cloudy, very warm, and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. We will continue to hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and storms each day. Sunday’s rain chance could be a little lower with the greatest threat for rain in south Alabama as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Southeast.
TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL: Cristobal has slowly gained strength overnight with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It continues to barely move with a slightly southerly drift towards the Mexico coast this morning. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days. The interaction with land will greatly influence the track and intensity of the storm once it finally moves to the north into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. We do expect a gradual weakening as it interacts with Mexico over the next couple of days.
TRACK OF CRISTOBAL: Cristobal will likely emerge over the Gulf of Mexico Friday into Saturday as a weak tropical storm. Once it moves over warmer waters, the storm will likely gain strength. We still have questions on the exact strength and track of this storm, but it looks like we could see landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night into Monday morning. National Hurricane Center is forecasting Cristobal strengthening into a 65 mph tropical storm around this time frame. It is possible it could be a Category 1 hurricane depending on how organized it will be once it leaves the coast of Mexico.
ALABAMA GULF COAST FORECAST: It is not looking ideal for beach weather this weekend along the Alabama Gulf Coast. We are thinking we could see scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday could end up wet as outer rain bands of Cristobal impacts the Florida panhandle. It looks like most of the moisture will remain on the right side of the circulation, so we could see some very heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rip current threat will be high. I would not recommend getting into the water this weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will watch the remnants of Cristobal get absorbed by an upcoming trough moving into the Central United States Monday and Tuesday. Since we are on the “wet” side of the storm, we could see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. It remains a little too early to know if we will see a lot of rain from this system. It all depends on the intensity and track of this storm. Highs early next week will likely climb into the mid-80s.
