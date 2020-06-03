Deputies say inmate who died in Jefferson County Jail had narcotics in his system

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a man who died in the jail had narcotics in his system when he died.
Inmate Vijay Lipscomb’s death will be ruled an accident.
The coroner told Jefferson County deputies an autopsy showed Lipscomb had methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.
Lipscomb was being held on charges of murder in the December 2019 shooting death of Cadarius Munford.
Sheriff Mark Pettway has installed a body scanner and he said that will help keep drugs from making their way into the facilities.
