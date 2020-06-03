City of Birmingham designates a park for demonstrations and vigils, sets possible end to curfew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says the city has a new designated zone for permitted demonstrations and vigils during the state of emergency and while the curfew is in place.
W.C. Patton Park is the designated zone from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Woodfin called the designated place a creative solution to ensure freedom of speech while reducing public safety risks.
Those seeking a permit to hold a demonstration or vigil should call 205-254-2556.
Mayor Woodfin also said city leaders intend to end the current curfew Monday June 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. but that may be extended due to circumstances.
In a statement Woodfin said:
"We have been in close contact with BPD, the state and FBI. We are aware of credible threats against the city, certain locations, individuals and protesters.
"We are taking the steps needed to protect our employees, our residents, our businesses and our protesters.
"At the same time, I understand the community’s concerns regarding the temporary restrictions placed on public protests. Trust me, I hear you. Unfortunately, the tragic consequences of this week’s protests, occurring both on our streets and around the country, demonstrate a clear and present danger to the safety of our residents, including peaceful protesters.
"We want to balance the right to assembly with the absolute need for public safety. Therefore the city has provided guidance for peaceful demonstrations.
"The proclamation states “no person shall, while this order is in effect, hold or participate in any demonstration, parade, march or vigil on any of the public ways or upon any public property, including the public parks of the city, unless pursuant to a permit issued under Title 12, Section 5 of the General Code of the City of Birmingham.”
