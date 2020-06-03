Black and white ministers in Tuscaloosa agree to denounce racial injustice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The statement released Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa County Ministers for Biblical Justice had been in the works for weeks. One major point explained their grief over the violent and unjust deaths of George Floyd and African Americans in our nation, state and city.
Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Tuscaloosa County courthouse Wednesday. Dozens of white pastors joined their black counterparts to address forms of injustice faced by African-Americans.
“It’s the killing of black Americans that really has moved us to this moment,” according to Reverend Schmitt Moore, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.
The death of George Floyd last week while in of custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota police has caused many to conclude that black people are not always treated fairly.
“We want to speak a message to our brothers and sisters of color, that we see you, that we value you, that your lives matter to us,” explained Scott Moore from First Wesleyan in Tuscaloosa.
More than 50 black and white pastors who make up the Ministers for Biblical Justice signed a document with 6 points. Some points include acknowledging the frustration that some minorities still experience a lack of equal opportunities
“Now churches on both sides of the racial isle can come together in fellowship and worship, in community to root out sin issues in the community,” according to John Kearns with Christ Harbor United Methodist Church.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.