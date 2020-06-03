Birmingham City Schools holds first in-person graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools students began the first of several in-person graduations Tuesday, but there are still safety precautions in place because of COVID-19.
As soon as Wenonah HS’s ceremony was over this morning, crews went right to work getting it ready for Woodlawn’s graduating seniors.
In a message to parents, school leaders said:
“Birmingham City Schools puts the safety and security of our students at the forefront." as they revamped the graduation plan."
And part of that revamped plan also included deep cleaning, which new video shows. School leaders say crews will work throughout each graduation to clean stadium and following each ceremony crews spend two hours disinfecting, including wiping down each chair students will sit in during the ceremony and disinfecting the stadium seats for their guests.
Jackson-Olin and Huffman High School seniors will graduate Wednesday. This isn’t the only change for students. In light of the curfew in the city of Birmingham, the school system also had to shift the times of graduation ceremonies.
