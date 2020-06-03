Big increase in pistol permits in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said because of ongoing current events across the country, they are seeing an increase in conceal carry permits.
At the Sheriff's Office Tuesday they issued 250 pistol permits.
Sheriff Matt Gentry said during his tenure as sheriff the most he has seen in one day was 115.
Deputies say they are asking for your patience if you come this week to get your permit.
They have set up a tent in front of the CCSO to process permits faster.
Gentry went on to say he fully supports the Second Amendment, but he wants people to use good common sense when it comes to guns.
