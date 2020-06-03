Behind the Front: Flying in the Right Weather

Episode #111

Flying and meteorology go hand in hand and J-P Dice breaks down the difference weather can make when you’re traveling through the air. (Source: WBRC)
By Challis Wells | June 3, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 7:25 AM

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice uses two of his expertise to bring us this week’s episode of Behind The Front. Flying and meteorology go hand-in-hand and J-P breaks down the difference weather can make when you’re traveling through the air.

