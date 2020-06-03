Anniston bicycle races cancelled for 2020

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Anniston’s biggest annual event, has been cancelled for this year.
Earlier we told you the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium bicycle races would be postponed, likely until fall.
Now, the person who plans the event, Marilyn Hill, has cancelled this year's event, saying he's concerned about safety in the wake of COVID-19.
The next one is set for Spring 2021.
This would have been the 18th annual criterium and festival.
“As time passed, and the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, we wanted to prioritize the health and safety of all the residents here in the city of Anniston, and all throughout the state, because it’s a very well-attended event,” said Anniston Public Information Director Jackson Hodges.
The event usually benefits charities like Meals on Wheels and Relay for Life.
Those charities will still receive their funding from sponsors Eastman Chemical, Sunny King Ford, and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
