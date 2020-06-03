ADPH has seen about 25% of COVID-19 cases in past 2 weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some concerning numbers Wednesday from the state health department: they’ve seen about 25% of COVID-19 cases within the last couple of weeks.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she doesn't think the state has seen any sort of leveling off when it comes to case numbers.
She added that, while that may be the case in some counties, it's not statewide.
Dr. Landers wants people to remember, when you're looking at their dashboard, there will be times that they get more lab reports on one day than on others.
So, if you see a slightly lower case number on one day, it is not an indicator that cases are going down.
Dr. Landers said we need to see trends of downward cases, and we're just now there statewide yet.
"People have become a bit lax, if you will," Dr. Landers said. "And they've really become tired of this because we don't have a new message. We have the same message, and the same message is still applicable. But it is again the same message again over and over. But at this point, we can't let our guard down."
Dr. Landers also gave WBRC Fox6 an update on that contact tracing app with Google and Apple technology, saying it could become available in the next couple weeks.
