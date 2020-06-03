ADPH declines Calhoun Co. contact tracing proposal

Director Barton continued, “It is concerning that at a time when we see positive case trends increasing again, there is no clear direction from Public Health to the counties of what is actively being done to provide timely and robust contact tracing. The experts tell us that these surveillance techniques are one of the last line of defenses against infectious disease in our communities.” We appreciate ADPH considering the proposal. Calhoun County is committed to continuing our partnership with the State Health Department in the areas of testing, personal protective equipment resources, and other opportunities to protect the health and safety of the citizens, first responders, and health care professions of Calhoun County,” concluded Barton."