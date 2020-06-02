Pastor at Hoover protest hoping for policy change with Faith in Action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from one pastor who was at Sunday’s protests in Hoover with other members of Faith in Action Alabama and his message for protesters and faith leaders in the community.
Dr. David Barnhart is a pastor at St. Junia United Methodist Church. He was with protesters Sunday on Highway 31 in Hoover, but wasn’t there when 25 got arrested.
He says this can’t be about just the protests - it needs to be about policy change.
He says Faith in Action is pushing for a voter registration campaign reducing voter suppression. It’s also advocating for Governor Ivey to expand Medicaid.
But he says moving forward, he encourages more faith leaders to be physically present during these protests and explain the need for policy change.
“Racism looks like 15% of African Americans in Alabama not being able to vote because of a felony conviction. Racism looks like black folks having 4 times greater likelihood getting arrested for a drug possession than white folks. This stuff is what racism actually looks like. So don’t get up in the pulpit and tell me racism looks bad. Tell me what it looks like so that white people can begin to hear what black people face every day,” said Dr. Barnhart.
Faith in Action also posted the phone number to the jail in Hoover to demand the immediate release of those protesters arrested.
