Pastor at Hoover protest hoping for policy change with Faith in Action

“Racism looks like 15% of African Americans in Alabama not being able to vote because of a felony conviction. Racism looks like black folks having 4 times greater likelihood getting arrested for a drug possession than white folks. This stuff is what racism actually looks like. So don’t get up in the pulpit and tell me racism looks bad. Tell me what it looks like so that white people can begin to hear what black people face every day,” said Dr. Barnhart.