6 Off Script: Meet Brittany Dionne

This week on 6 Off Script, we meet Brittany Dionne. She’s native to Birmingham and loves journalism almost as much as she loves her family. When she came to WBRC she got the best of both worlds, reporting in the city she loves while staying close to the people she loves.
Jonathan and Catherine learn some fun details about Brittany’s personality and give you a whole new appreciation for the winning smile you see each evening on WBRC.
