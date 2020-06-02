Non-profits struggling with COVID-19 and damage from protesters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Birmingham businesses and even some of our non-profit charitable organizations are struggling to survive. First, it was COVID-19. Now, some are recovering from damage to buildings after a Sunday night riot.
First Light Shelter has been downtown at its current 4th Avenue North location for almost twenty years. They provide shelter to homeless women and their children. Sunday night, it got caught up in the spree of damage across the city.
Tuesday, you can see boards up on the window and two glass doors. The glass was broken out late Sunday night.
“I was very concerned about the women when I got the call. Our windows were broken out. Our door had access to the women. We have several women who are homeless. Who are mentally ill,” said Sherry Webb, Director of Social Services with First Light Shelter.
Some of the damage from that night included lots of glass from those broken out windows and doors. Thanks to some help, they managed to secure the building. First Light is talking to its insurance agency. It could cost them a few thousand dollars to fix up the place. This comes as the charity lost its major fundraiser in April.
"During the whole COVID experience, we were scheduled to have a major fundraiser in April which is the bulk of the money we get to support the shelter,” Webb said.
First Light lost out on about $150,000 with that fundraiser.
Birmingham City Councilman Darryl O’Quinn says this shelter and the YWCA were damaged and they could use some financial support from the community.
“These organizations struggle under most circumstances. The COVID situation has made it more difficult for all of our non-profits,” O’Quinn said.
Webb said they have taken a big hit, but she expects them to survive. “This is a needed service to our community. We have great supporters in Birmingham that will help us believe,” Webb said.
O’Quinn hopes the city’s assistance program that Spire is heading up can help the non-profits and other businesses damaged by the rioters.
