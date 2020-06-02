Monday’s protest largely peaceful as police and demonstrators turned to talking

"On the way down here [on Nevada Avenue] ... there were several of you that were doing some graffiti. So I'm letting you know, here's the deal," an officer said on a bullhorn. "Let me talk to truth as many of you have. So I'm going to do that from the heart as I did earlier. It is time to vacate, it is time to move on. There are crimes that have been committed. Not everybody, and I want to thank those of you who haven't, but pounding on cars and committing graffiti is a crime, you're committing crimes."