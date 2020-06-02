2 men arrested in attempted burglary at Hoover Tactical Firearms

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested two men who they say tried to break into Hoover Tactical Firearms on Montgomery Highway.
Officers say on June 1 at 3:38 A.M., the Hoover 911 center received a call of a burglary in progress at Hoover Tactical.
The caller said two men were trying to break the front glass.
When officers arrived on scene, they say the men ran. One was captured on Montgomery Highway, near Braddock Drive.
The other man was found lying in the brush behind the store.
18-year-old Antonio Deion Wilkins and 19-year-old Jalyn Lanier Bell were both arrested and taken to the Hoover City Jail.
Wilkins and Bell face charges including Possession of Burglar’s tools and Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree.
