Jefferson County now under countywide curfew

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County commissioners passed a curfew to cover unincorporated Jefferson County Tuesday that goes into effect Tuesday, June 2 through June 9, 2020.
The curfew will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The curfew is in response to protests that have recently turned violent.
Sunday in Birmingham a peaceful protest and rally in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent as some members of the crowd smashed glass doors and windows, started fires and damaged businesses downtown.
Again the curfew covers unincorporated Jefferson County, cities may pass their own ordinance.
