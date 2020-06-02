Jeffco Health Department is now sharing COVID-19 data by zip code

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department now reports COVID-19 case data per zip code in the county.
Dr. Mark Wilson spoke before the Birmingham City Council Tuesday morning. He showed the new page from the health department’s website.
Wilson said he had been pushing to get the data out, but because of HIPAA laws it took a while to get clearance to release some of the information.
As of Tuesday morning Jefferson County had 1,870 cases and 103 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.