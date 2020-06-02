Moody Police officer shot Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Moody Police Department confirm one of their officers was shot in the line of duty Tuesday evening.
Multiple agencies have responded to a scene outside the Super 8 located at 2451 Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off Interstate 20.
We’re told a male officer was shot.
We do not have any details about his condition or any other information about what happened, but we’ll update this story when more information is available.
