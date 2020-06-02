Hale County courthouse temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County commissioners announced the county courthouse in Greensboro would close for an undetermined amount of time during an emergency meeting Monday.
WBRC learned Tuesday that the closure is the result of an employee for the Hale County Sheriff’s Office testing positive for COVID-19.
“This is the coronavirus, COVID-19, that is determining how we operate today,” Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford explained.
He said the closure was the only choice county commissioners could make after employees were sent home out of precaution they may have been exposed.
“They’re not to visit any other business or actively socialize with anyone outside of their immediate family. So we had no choice but to close the courthouse,” Crawford continued.
All 38 employees who work in the courthouse must undergo screening for COVID-19.
The Hale County courthouse is not updated with online technology so some people will have to wait for the courthouse to reopen to conduct county business.
“I wasn’t thinking this morning when I was coming down that coronavirus was going to prevent me from having a car title changed. You don’t know about those things until they happened,” Jackie Wilson expressed in disappointment.
Members of a cleaning crew walked inside the courthouse Tuesday morning to determine what it would take to do a deep clean on the entire building so it can eventually reopen.
“Be patient with us. We’re doing everything for prevention of the public, also for employees of the courthouse,” Crawford continued.
Those employees are still being paid despite not being able to work from home. He hopes all the test results will become available between now and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.