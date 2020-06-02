FIRST ALERT: Potential to see isolated storms Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Tuesday morning with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Some spots like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham are a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see some light southeast winds today that will help provide us with slightly muggier conditions as we head into the afternoon hours. We will introduce a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today. Best chance to see rain will likely occur south of I-20 and west of I-65 this afternoon. High temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS WEDNESDAY: With southerly flow increasing moisture across our state, rain chances look to go up as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will trend warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are looking at a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms that form over the next couple of days could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. I do not expect any organized threats for severe weather over the next three to five days.
STORM CHANCES CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY: We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I think we will see more clouds than sunshine on both days. Despite the cloud cover, it will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will make it feel a few degrees warmer. Rain chances look to remain isolated to widely scattered as we head into the weekend. Of course the forecast could change based on what happens with Tropical Depression Three in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION THREE: The National Hurricane Center is finding a slightly stronger depression spinning away in the Yucatan Peninsula this morning with sustained winds of 35 mph as of 4 AM CT. The tropical depression is likely to become Tropical Storm Cristobal in the next 12-24 hours. It will be a slow moving system that will likely produce days of heavy rain and flooding for parts of Central America and Mexico. Cristobal will likely be the third earliest tropical storm to ever form on record in the Atlantic. The old record for the earliest third tropical storm to form in the Atlantic occurred in 2016 on June 5th (Tropical Storm Colin).
The forecast is for Cristobal to slowly strengthen throughout the week and potentially become a strong tropical storm by Saturday night with winds up to 65 mph. Areas along Texas and Louisiana coast should pay attention to this storm as the majority of our models show this system pushing towards the west early next week. If you have plans along the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for some showers and thunderstorms, but the majority of the models keep this storm away from the Alabama Gulf Coast. I do think if it makes landfall in the United States, it could occur Sunday or Monday of next week. I can’t rule out the potential for this system to strengthen into a hurricane by this weekend if does not fall apart in the Bay of Campeche. It all depends on how it interacts with the Yucatan Peninsula and where it travels once it moves to the north by Friday and Saturday. This is a high uncertainty forecast and the next three to five days will be critical to determine how it will develop and track.
WHAT TO DO: Everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to monitor this storm over the next five to seven days. For now, I am not anticipating any significant threat for Central Alabama as it should remain well to our south and west. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances around 20-30%. Forecast could easily change depending on the track of this storm, so please stay with us for continuous updates.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.