FIRST ALERT: Potential to see isolated storms Tuesday afternoon

The forecast is for Cristobal to slowly strengthen throughout the week and potentially become a strong tropical storm by Saturday night with winds up to 65 mph. Areas along Texas and Louisiana coast should pay attention to this storm as the majority of our models show this system pushing towards the west early next week. If you have plans along the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for some showers and thunderstorms, but the majority of the models keep this storm away from the Alabama Gulf Coast. I do think if it makes landfall in the United States, it could occur Sunday or Monday of next week. I can’t rule out the potential for this system to strengthen into a hurricane by this weekend if does not fall apart in the Bay of Campeche. It all depends on how it interacts with the Yucatan Peninsula and where it travels once it moves to the north by Friday and Saturday. This is a high uncertainty forecast and the next three to five days will be critical to determine how it will develop and track.