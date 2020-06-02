FBI detains 2 people after a peaceful protest in Homewood, both released

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police said two people were detained by the FBI after a peaceful protest in Central Park Tuesday.
Here is the news release WBRC FOX6 News received in email:
It is the understanding of the Homewood Police Department that after the peaceful protest concluded at Homewood Park on June 2, 2020 the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a field interview and detained two subjects on Park Ridge Drive. The subjects were subsequently released. The Homewood Police Department would like to reiterate that the protest was peaceful and that the Homewood Police Department did not make any arrest during or after the protest.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.