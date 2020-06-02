Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama unveils new logo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers wants you to remember to make a call to make a difference.
The slogan is on the agency’s new logo, which was unveiled last week to WBRC FOX6.
Frank Barefield joined us to say how you can make a difference, including with a recent case in Mountain Brook.
“Well, we had an accident there six weeks ago today, at 7:44 in the evening, low light conditions, when Jack Henry Moody was killed at the intersection of Overton Road and Highway 280. Someone has information about that accident. We’d love to get a tip to identify the person in the work van...white or silver work van that left the scene of the accident. We really need tips to help solve this,” Barefield said.
There are also cases in other parts of the area, including Bessemer.
“Yeah, well we had some shooting into an unoccupied, they didn’t know it was unoccupied buildings, along with the TVA substation on May 19th...between 5 and 7 pm. We’re just lucky that no one was killed. We have people that shoot into buildings quite often every year. And, there’s always someone seriously injured or killed. And, most of the time those are children,” Barefield said.
And when it all comes down to it, wrap this up, put it into perspective, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
“Yeah, really crime has been down during the pandemic - about 30-percent everywhere. And, our tips have been down. But there’s been less, really, for us to get tips on. We are celebrating something for Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama this month. We’re going over 3,000 arrests, felony arrests, and over 7,000 felony cases cleared from our tips since our inception in 1981. We’ve also proved over $1.1 million in rewards, since 1981. And, 60 percent of that amount has been approved just in the last 6 years," Barefield said.
