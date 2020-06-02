City of Helena passes resolution to enact curfew ‘if needed’

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena City Council passed a resolution Tuesday that gives the mayor the power to enact a curfew if it’s needed in the city.
During an emergency city council meeting, council members agreed to support the resolution based on recent events involving violence in Birmingham.
Upon a curfew proclamation by Mayor Mark Hall the city would move to an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Mayor Hall and Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar said the curfew would be triggered by any intelligence that involved a threat against or near the city.
