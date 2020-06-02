Brother Let’s Talk addressing mental health during protest and pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brother Let’s Talk, a group of mental health professionals in Birmingham is reaching out to African American men with an important message saying “it’s okay to ask for help.”
The Organization stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought mental health to the forefront.
Eddie Lamar Sharpe Jr., a mental health therapist with Brother Let’s Talk, said the video of Floyd’s death shown across the nation will cause anxiety, fear, and distress.
“We are a community in pain. We are a community that has fear. We are a community that is struggling to try and find the solutions to what’s going on,” said Sharpe. “And for black men, we just have to continue to be vigilant at maintaining our mental health, at talking about the struggles that we have.”
The Organization are working on a way to provide free counseling for everyone.
To learn more about their resources, visit brotherletstalk.com
