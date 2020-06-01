'You will be arrested’: Birmingham under curfew starting Monday at 7:00 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city is now under a state of emergency.
Mayor Woodfin said the City of Birmingham has declared a state of emergency due to civil unrest across the city.
Starting Monday night, June 1, the city of Birmingham will be under a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. every day going forward.
Travel on public streets will be limited. Employees will need to provide a form or document to prove people need to work during those curfew hours.
Woodfin went on to say, “All of us watching the video saw George Floyd’s life taken from him. That’s shaken all of us to our core. It’s brought up every emotion you can think of. Many of us have expressed that in ways that are very fair.
"Here in Birmingham we saw some of the best the city has to offer when we stand in unity and when we lock arms in solidarity, but what started out with the best intentions turned into something none of us deserve.
"No one deserves it, not the people in the media who were physically hurt. No one deserved it in the city we call home, Birmingham.
George Floyd and his family need justice. I support activism and civil disobedience but i don’t support mobs."
Woodfin went on to say people who bring unrest, violence and crime will be arrested. He also called for people who took videos to call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777 and turn over images of people who committed crimes.
Twenty-four people were arrested across Birmingham Sunday night during the unrest.
Woodfin said city leaders decided to declare a state of emergency Sunday night, especially after lives were put in danger.
Woodfin said city leaders had credible information that police precincts may have been targeted Sunday night so officers had to guard not only those precincts, but also protest scenes like Linn Park.
Officers moved into the park around 10:15 p.m. and asked the crowd to disperse. They did, but after the crowd left, some of the vandals attacked businesses along 19th Street, 20th Street and 5th Avenue.
Birmingham police chief Patrick Smith said the Birmingham Police Department will be out in full force. Smith asked everyone to stay home and do the right thing.
Smith said he and officers will do what they need to do to keep the city safe.
Smith said there were more than a dozen businesses damaged, and some people tried to take things from businesses. Smith said it doesn’t matter who the person is or what they do, but if they are involved in a riot they will go to jail.
Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon said there were more than 20 fires set. Some of those fires were commercial and some were dumpster fires.
As far as the Confederate monument protesters tried to pull down Sunday night, Mayor Woodfin said he and city leaders are working to get it removed. He said it will be removed safely, and without further damage.
Protesters were able to pull down a statue of Charles Linn.
Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement in response to the Birmingham protests:
"Like so many others throughout the country and around the world, I, too, was shocked and angered by the tragic actions that led to the senseless death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. It is a death that should have never happened, and it is a tragedy for which that too many people, especially African Americans, are all too familiar.
"Regretfully, the natural anger and frustration of Mr. Floyd’s death has now spread to our state and what started out as peaceful protests in some of our cities yesterday afternoon turned ugly last night.
"While no state has a richer history than Alabama in terms of using peaceful protests to lead the country – and the world – to positive change, I agree with Alabama native, Congressman John Lewis, who this weekend said ‘rioting, looting and burning is not the way.’
"Congressman Lewis marched alongside other Alabamians who would go on to become heroes of the movement. They were young, brave and determined. Many were beaten, arrested and jailed. But they all -- Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Ralph David Abernathy, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, attorney and civil rights activist Fred Gray and others – led the fight for change in a peaceful way.
"I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration. After all, our great country was born out of the desire to be free and the desire for freedom has repeatedly led to making positive change for the betterment of society.
"However, we will not allow our cities to become a target for those, especially from other states, who choose to use violence and destruction to make their point. What I saw happen last night in Birmingham was unbecoming of all those who have worked to make Birmingham the great city it is. Going forward, this cannot be tolerated. State assets are available to any local government that makes the request. We will show respect to ourselves and to each other through this process.”
