Southside HS graduate ends senior year by winning a car

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A graduate at Southside High School in Etowah County got a surprise at the end of her shortened senior year.
Every year, Devan Lowe Buick in Rainbow City gives away a car to a graduating senior somewhere in Etowah County.
This year it was Chloe Ledford, from Southside High School.
Chloe will be moving to Nashville in August to attend Belmont University, and says she just happens to need a new car to make the trip to Nashville.
Her winning the 2016 Buick Verona came as quite a surprise.
"I was so surprised, I thought we were just coming to just take a picture with the sign. So, this is way better," Chloe tells us.
Every year, Devan Lowe Buick Cadillac GMC Lincoln encourages students on the A and B honor roll to enter a drawing each time they get their report cards, and at the end of the year, they draw one of the cards.
It’s open to the pubic high schools in all three school systems in Etowah County, as well as the area’s private schools.
Kendall Hamilton says the dealership’s website said the giveaway would take place Wednesday, to heighten the element of surprise.
