No violence or arrests at Tuscaloosa protest Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The protest, called Tuscaloosa Peaceful Rally for Racial Justice, lived up to name on Sunday.
Tuscaloosa’s first protest following the death of George Floyd did not lead to the violence that happened in some other cities.
“Looting, burning down buildings, burning police cars - doing that is not the way,” according to Tony Humphries, one of the protestors.
Even with the calm way Sunday’s march around the federal courthouse ended, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox admitted there’s a concern it won’t always be that way.
“Absolutely I have concerns. The murder of George Floyd has understandably evoked anger, frustration, confusion about where we go as a country,” Mayor Maddox expressed.
“As long as the protesters are peaceful, we will capably support them. We have to look up our plan of action if it isn’t and we are prepared for that,” Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley added.
People who participated say ending these events peacefully allows their message to be heard.
“On the positive end, there’s no destruction of property, you give people a chance to be heard to voice their concerns without distraction,” Rev. Tyshawn Gardner, one of the speakers at Sunday’s protest went on to say.
Another protest is planned for Sunday in downtown Tuscaloosa.
