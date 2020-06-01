Hoover under curfew starting Monday night

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato announced a curfew for the city starting Monday night, June 1, at 7:00 p.m.
Brocato said, "We are all shocked and saddened at the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN last week and at the manner in which it occurred. This event has had far-reaching impact and has even affected our own city.
"The City of Hoover has experienced protests within the past 48 hours that have resulted in 45 arrests for both felony and misdemeanor charges. Damage to private property has also occurred from these activities.
"As the Mayor of the City of Hoover, it is my determination that: a state of emergency exists due to the civil unrest and destruction occurring on the nights of May 30 and May 31, 2020 in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area; and there is a continuing threat of further rioting that has taken over otherwise peaceful protests in many cities across the United States. Such civil unrest threatens the lives, safety, health and welfare and the property of the people of the City.
“For this reason, the City of Hoover will implement a curfew effective tonight at 7:00 pm. Although there will be certain permitted travel in the City, the intent of this action is to protect our residents, visitors and businesses from harm or loss and to allow the Hoover Police Department to focus on the actions needed to provide such protection.”
