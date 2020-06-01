Hoover under curfew starting Monday night

"As the Mayor of the City of Hoover, it is my determination that: a state of emergency exists due to the civil unrest and destruction occurring on the nights of May 30 and May 31, 2020 in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area; and there is a continuing threat of further rioting that has taken over otherwise peaceful protests in many cities across the United States. Such civil unrest threatens the lives, safety, health and welfare and the property of the people of the City.