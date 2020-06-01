Governor Ivey authorizes Alabama National Guard ‘should the need arise’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey says she has given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon with the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 1,000 guardsmen, should the need arise in response to violent protesters.
This is a preparedness measure, should local and state law enforcement need additional support.
The city of Birmingham saw several hours of unrest Sunday night with businesses damaged, fires started and dozens of people arrested. Two journalists were also injured.
Governor Ivey released the following statement Monday:
“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to be on standby, should our local and state law enforcement need additional support.
“The Alabama National Guard stands ready to assist when peaceful protests become violent and dangerous to our public safety. I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration. However, we will not allow our cities to become a target for those, especially from other states, who choose to use violence and destruction to make their point.”
