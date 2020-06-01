Gadsden Area Chamber warns of scam email, says they did not send it

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An email being sent to Etowah County businesses offers to sell a list of attendees to the upcoming chamber of commerce expo.
Chamber officials say it's a scam.
Several local businesses received an email offering to sell a list in regard to the annual expo that is still set for August.
"We do not allow any third parties to sell our products," says Gadsden Area Chamber President Heather New. "So we feel this is an attempt to potentially scam one of our businesses or more of our businesses, because they're trying to sell them a product they don't have access to."
She encourages anyone who receives the email to delete it without responding.
New says chamber members who run small businesses have enough to worry about right now as they struggle to reopen after COVID-19 related shutdowns and restrictions, as well as issues with the economic meltdown.
“Especially at a time like this when businesses are already struggling, and trying to recover economically, it’s preposterous that someone would attempt to pull something like this,” New says.
She says chamber members often receive scams like this one at this time of year.
