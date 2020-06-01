Dry and slightly warmer temperatures expected Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy First Day of June. We also consider today as the start to meteorological summer! We are starting off the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It feels refreshing this morning thanks to slightly cooler temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. We are looking at a dry afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We could see some upper level clouds move into our area as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We should remain dry with fairly comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Today is looking like our driest day of the week. If you plan on doing some yard work, today could be your best day to do so.
First Alert for Isolated Storms Tuesday: Cloud cover and humidity levels look to increase as we head into tomorrow morning. Temperatures look a little warmer going into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday afternoon is looking mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. I have added a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm tomorrow mainly for areas south and west of Birmingham. Areas like Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties could see an isolated shower or storm. Most of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Moisture is expected to increase across the southeast as moisture spreads in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances look to increase around 40% with scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Wednesday through Saturday could give way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky with afternoon and evening storms possible. With higher dew points in place, it will feel muggier too. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feels like temperatures potentially climbing into the low to mid 90s. Storms that form this week could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. I do not see any signs of an organized severe threat over the next five to seven days.
Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf: We are monitoring low pressure in the Guatemala and Yucatan Peninsula area this morning. It is the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda that formed in the eastern Pacific this weekend. This area of low pressure could emerge into the southern Bay of Campeche later today. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. If it receives a name, it will be called Cristobal. Models are showing it will likely stay in this area for several days before possibly moving northwards into the Gulf later this week. Several models are indicating it could strengthen into a tropical storm and possibly impact Texas or Louisiana by early next week. I have also seen models keeping the system in the Bay of Campeche and away from the United States. With so much uncertainty on the track and strength of this system, everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to monitor this potential storm as we head into the weekend. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today!
Have a safe Monday-
