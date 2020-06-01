Dry and slightly warmer temperatures expected Monday afternoon

Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf: We are monitoring low pressure in the Guatemala and Yucatan Peninsula area this morning. It is the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda that formed in the eastern Pacific this weekend. This area of low pressure could emerge into the southern Bay of Campeche later today. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. If it receives a name, it will be called Cristobal. Models are showing it will likely stay in this area for several days before possibly moving northwards into the Gulf later this week. Several models are indicating it could strengthen into a tropical storm and possibly impact Texas or Louisiana by early next week. I have also seen models keeping the system in the Bay of Campeche and away from the United States. With so much uncertainty on the track and strength of this system, everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to monitor this potential storm as we head into the weekend. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today!