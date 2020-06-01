Curfew issued in the state of Alabama

Curfew issued in the state of Alabama
(Source: WTOC)
By WBRC Staff | June 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 7:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A curfew has been issued in certain cities across Alabama following what they’re calling a “civil unrest.”

The curfew went into effect on Monday night, June 1.

Here are the lists of cities as followed:

Mountain Brook, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Birmingham, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Hueytown, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Tarrant, Alabama- 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Homewood, Alabama- 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Leeds, Alabama- 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Visit WBRC.com for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.