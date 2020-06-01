Curfew issued in the state of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A curfew has been issued in certain cities across Alabama following what they’re calling a “civil unrest.”
The curfew went into effect on Monday night, June 1.
Here are the lists of cities as followed:
Mountain Brook, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Birmingham, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Hueytown, Alabama- 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Tarrant, Alabama- 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Homewood, Alabama- 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Leeds, Alabama- 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
